2019 Novel Coronavirus molecule

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). 

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via The Associated Press

UPDATE: Centra on Friday announced its first positive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. 

"Patient is being treated in a negative pressure, isolation room at Lynchburg General Hospital. Patient is in his early sixties and currently in critical condition," Centra spokesperson Diane Ludwig said in a media advisory.

Centra said the case has been reported to the Virginia Department of Health and an investigation is underway.

"We are following all recommendations in caring for the patient and protecting the safety of our hospital patients, caregivers and community. It is important to note the patient was screened and tested using our COVID-19 protocol," the advisory said.

"Additionally, 2 other patients in and around our service area have tested positive over the last 24 hours at a Centra facility. None of these patients have required care at any Centra facility and are currently under quarantine at home."

More local, state and national coronavirus coverage
Sign up for our daily coronavirus update email

EARLIER: The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that 604 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 144 cases from the 460 reported at noon Thursday.

The VDH reports two cases in Lynchburg, one in Amherst County and two in Bedford County.

On Thursday, VDH was reporting only one in Lynchburg.

The VDH also said that 7,337 have been tested for the virus in Virginia. There have been 14 deaths.

The VDH noted that due to delays, illnesses that began after March 18 might not be included in the latest figures.

As virus testing increases in Virginia, some results are taking longer
Mom of baby on ventilator in intensive care at VCU makes social distancing plea
More local, state and national coronavirus coverage

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments