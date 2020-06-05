One person is dead in Bedford County and the Bedford County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person considered armed and dangerous.
According to a news release issued by Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller, authorities responded to the 6000 block of White House Road in Moneta after receiving a 911 call that a man was located in his residence with what appeared to be serious injuries.
Upon arrival, sheriff's deputies located the victim, 72-year-old John Menna, who was dead.
The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff's office is trying to locate the victim's car, a 2014 white Hyundai Sonata with a Virginia tag of WNG-9916. Anyone who sees the vehicle is advised not to approach it, as its subject is considered armed and dangerous.
Police have an arrest warrant for Dalton W. Holbrook, of Greenwood, Indiana, who is wanted on a charge of grand larceny in connection with the missing car. The sheriff's office also described him as a "person of interest" in the homicide investigation.
Holbrook is described as a 6-foot-2-inch-tall white man with blond hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on the crime can call the Bedford County Sheriff's Office at (540) 586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) 798-5900 or go online to cvcrimestoppers.org.
