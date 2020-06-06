The Bedford County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday afternoon the arrest of Dalton Holbrook, a Greenwood, Indiana man sought earlier this week in connection with the death of 72-year-old John Menna, of Moneta, and charged Holbrook with second degree murder and grand larceny.
The Bedford County Sheriff's Office and the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office worked in conjunction with other jurisdictions, including Georgia, Tennessee, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals Service. Holbrook is being held in Chattanooga, Tennessee, according to a release from the sheriff's office, and bond was being determined Saturday.
Authorities responded Thursday to the 6000 block of White House Road in Moneta after receiving a 911 call that a man was located in his residence with what appeared to be serious injuries.
Upon arrival, sheriff's deputies located the victim, Menna, who was dead.
Authorities then began searching for Menna's car, a 2014 Hyundai Sonata, and on Friday announced Holbrook was a person of interest in the homicide investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.