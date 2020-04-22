Allison children

From left: Cameron Allison, Emma Allison, Colin Allison

UPDATE: The Roanoke County Police Department said the children have been found safe and Ruby Marie Allison has been taken into police custody.

UPDATE: John Allison is in custody, police said, but the three children remain missing. They are believed to be with Allison's wife, Ruby Marie Allison.

The maroon Cadillac has been recovered and police believe Ruby Marie Allison is driving the 1999 Maroon Chevrolet Suburban SUV with Virginia tags of VVU-3796.

EARLIER: Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Roanoke County Police Department for three children last seen in Roanoke County:

  • Cameron Allison, age 6, with brown hair and brown eyes;
  • Emma Allison, age 6, with brown hair and brown eyes; and
  • Colin Allison, age 21 months, with blond hair and brown eyes.

Virginia State Police said the children are believed to have been abducted by John Varion Allison, described as a white man with blond hair, brown eyes, 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighing 185 pounds.

He may be operating a 1999 Maroon Chevrolet Suburban SUV with Virginia tags of VVU-3796, or a 2006 four-door maroon Cadillac with Virginia tags of VMV-8238.

He may be with his wife, Ruby Marie Allison, described as a white woman with brown hair, brown eyes, 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. 

Authorities said they believe the children were abducted at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and are in "extreme danger."

Anyone with information should contact the Roanoke County Police Department at (540) 777-8798, (540) 777-8799 or the Virginia State Police at #77.  

Allison adults

John Varion Allison (left) and Ruby Marie Allison

