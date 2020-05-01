The University of Lynchburg announced Friday plans to resume on-campus instruction for its fall 2020 classes.
In a campus-wide email sent just six weeks after the campus was closed for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kenneth Garren, president of the university, said the university will resume on-campus residential services and teaching in the fall.
According to the announcement, the university has assembled a task force that meets regularly to discuss various scenarios for reopening campus. The group is working with local and state health officials to determine a safe plan for the fall, Garren said.
New protocols, such as social distancing, COVID-19 testing and continued deep-cleaning of campus facilities could become normal on-campus.
Garren said the university is continuing to explore its options as far as class scheduling, hybrid classes, and other flexible teaching and learning methods as the fall semester approaches.
Fall semester classes are set to start Aug. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.