The University of Lynchburg will confer degrees in a virtual ceremony on Saturday, the school announced Monday.
The university announced in April plans to move its in-person graduation ceremonies to October 30 and 31. Physical diplomas will be mailed to graduates after Friday, according to the April announcement.
Saturday's virtual event will include remarks by Kenneth Garren, president of the University of Lynchburg, and a commencement speech from U.S. Senator Mark Warner. Garren will confer degrees to undergraduate and graduate candidates during the virtual event, and invite candidates to the on-campus ceremony in October.
This week, seniors also will be invited to participate in traditional Senior Week events that will be held virtually.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.