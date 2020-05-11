University of Lynchburg
The University of Lynchburg will confer degrees in a virtual ceremony on Saturday, the school announced Monday. 

The university announced in April plans to move its in-person graduation ceremonies to October 30 and 31. Physical diplomas will be mailed to graduates after Friday, according to the April announcement.

Saturday's virtual event will include remarks by Kenneth Garren, president of the University of Lynchburg, and a commencement speech from U.S. Senator Mark Warner. Garren will confer degrees to undergraduate and graduate candidates during the virtual event, and invite candidates to the on-campus ceremony in October.

This week, seniors also will be invited to participate in traditional Senior Week events that will be held virtually.

