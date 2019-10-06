Incoming freshmen and transfer students at the University of Lynchburg now have the option to be admitted into an undergraduate and graduate program at the same time.
UL is offering a new direct admission pathway program for eight of its graduate programs: Doctor of Physical Therapy, Master of Physician's Assistant Medicine, Master in Business Administration, Master of Science in Athletic Training, Master of Education in Science Education, Master of Education in Reading Instruction, Master of Arts in Nonprofit Leadership, and Master of Public Health.
Announced at the end of September, UL has had about a dozen prospective students express interest in the program, said Rita Detwiler, vice president for enrollment management.
"We're always thinking about opportunities to present to students," Detwiler said. "It just seemed like a natural progression."
Allison Jablonski, provost and chief academic officer at UL, said the pathway program can be attractive to parents who might be worried about what careers are available to their kids after college. Students in the direct admission program can prepare for their career at the same institution, offering certainty to families, she said.
Detwiler said the university started working on the program this summer and found many schools in Virginia offer direct admission to graduate programs.
"This is a new idea for us, but it's not a new idea to the student market," she said.
Joe DeFilippo, the director of academic affairs at the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, said creating pathway programs has been common in higher education for awhile.
For example, Randolph College and Sweet Briar College both offer a five-year Master of Arts in Teaching degree, where students can combine an undergraduate and graduate program into one.
DeFilippo added this type of program can be a recruitment tool for graduate programs, and often makes sense for students pursuing careers such as teaching and accounting, where post-undergraduate programs are necessary to succeed in those fields.
“I would not personally recommend pushing this aggressively,” DeFilippo said, pointing out many students are not clear on their academic paths as they enter college. "This sort of program is for students who are very academically mature.”
Jablonski said she was asked by the university's president to pursue establishing a pathway program. It will not cost extra for the university to implement the program, she said.
Jablonski said they chose the eight programs to represent the four colleges within the university — business; education, leadership studies and counseling; health sciences; and arts and sciences — and to fulfill a demand for health sciences graduate programs.
The program is currently open for applications, and students already admitted to UL can fill out a form online.
“We’re very excited about it,” Jablonski said. "We think it’s a great opportunity.”
