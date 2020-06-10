Members of the Lynchburg community can take an online summer school course at the University of Lynchburg about pandemics at a discounted rate.
The course, "INTL 398: Navigating the Threat of Pandemics — Security and Safety Responses," was created in response to recent events regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The course was offered during the university's first two summer sessions for three credit hours at the rate of $555 per credit hour, university spokesperson Janika Carey said. For the third and final summer session, from June 29 to July 17, the course will be discounted to $250, but offer no credit hours.
Taught by David Richards, chair of international relations and political science, the course explores national and global responses to epidemics such as Ebola, SARS, H1N1 and COVID-19.
“Students will learn that it’s not easy to make these choices, especially when there is a time limit and decisions are life and death,” Richards said.
The deadline to register for the course is June 25. Those interested may register on the university's website or at the registrar's office.
