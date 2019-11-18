Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have 0 remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have 0 remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Get Started to activate your digital access. If not we ask that you purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG.
* WHERE...PIEDMONT OF VIRGINIA AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM EST TUESDAY.
* IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...VISIBILITIES WILL FLUCTUATE THROUGH THE
MORNING, SUCH THAT YOU COULD BE DRIVING INTO A BANK OF DENSE
FOG. PREPARE FOR THIS BY SLOWING DOWN.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE
PLENTY OF DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND THE VEHICLE AHEAD OF YOU.
&&
1 of 15
Newly appointed University of Lynchburg President Dr. Alison Morrison-Shetlar smiles as she converses with students and faculty on Monday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Dr. Alison Morrison-Shetlar who was appointed as The University of Lynchburg's 11th president gives a thumbs up to the Girl's Field Hockey Team congratulating them on their season on Monday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Newly appointed University of Lynchburg President Dr. Alison Morrison-Shetlar smiles as she converses with students and faculty on Monday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Emily Elconin
Newly appointed University of Lynchburg President Dr. Alison Morrison-Shetlar shares a laugh with freshmen from Professor Deanna Cash's first sight second thought class on Monday, Nov. 18, 2018.
PHOTOS BY Emily ElconiN/THE NEWS & ADVANCE
Newly appointed University of Lynchburg President Dr. Alison Morrison-Shetlar shakes hands with freshmen Victoria Chestney on Monday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Emily Elconin
Newly appointed University of Lynchburg President Dr. Alison Morrison-Shetlar shakes hands with freshman Sha'mya Jones on Monday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Emily Elconin
Newly appointed University of Lynchburg President Dr. Alison Morrison-Shetlar shakes hands with freshman Sha'mya Jones on Monday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Emily Elconin
Newly appointed University of Lynchburg President Dr. Alison Morrison-Shetlar smiles as she converses with students and faculty on Monday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Emily Elconin
Newly appointed University of Lynchburg President Dr. Alison Morrison-Shetlar converses with students and faculty on Monday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Emily Elconin
Newly appointed University of Lynchburg President Dr. Alison Morrison-Shetlar shakes hands with senior Jessica Matthews on Monday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Emily Elconin
Dr. Alison Morrison-Shetlar smiles on stage after she is appointed as The University of Lynchburg's 11th president on Monday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Emily Elconin
Dr. Alison Morrison-Shetlar who was appointed as The University of Lynchburg's 11th president gives a thumbs up to the Girl's Field Hockey Team congratulating them on their season on Monday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Emily Elconin
Dr. Alison Morrison-Shetlar smiles on stage after she is appointed as The University of Lynchburg's 11th president on Monday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Emily Elconin/THE NEWS & ADVANCE
Dr. Alison Morrison-Shetlar speaks about her new role as The University of Lynchburg's 11th president on Monday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Emily Elconin
Dr. Alison Morrison-Shetlar goes to hug former University of Lynchburg President Dr. Kenneth R. Garren after she is appointed as The University of Lynchburg's 11th president on Monday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Emily Elconin
Dr. Alison Morrison-Shetlar speaks about her new role as The University of Lynchburg's 11th president on Monday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Emily Elconin
Audience members clap as former University of Lynchburg president Dr. Kenneth R. Garren is recognized on Monday, Nov. 18, 2018.
The University of Lynchburg named Alison Morrison-Shetlar as its 11th president Monday morning in Hall Campus Center making her the first woman president of the 116-year-old school.
Her term will begin in July 2020 after the retirement of Kenneth R. Garren, who has served as president since 2001. His contract expires at the end of June 2020.
Originally from Scotland, Morrison-Shetlar has taught at universities there as well as in London and Germany before coming to teach in the United States in 1993.
In 2014, Morrison-Shetlar became the provost at Western Carolina University. While leading Western Carolina’s academic program through a time of expansion, she also served in other capacities — including 18 months as interim chancellor and nine months as interim vice chancellor for development and alumni engagement. Her accomplishments at Western Carolina include implementation of the NC Promise Tuition plan; development of innovative new academic programs; completion of a successful, comprehensive fundraising campaign; and management of the campus through a period of constant construction and growth in the student body.
She also has held leadership roles as dean of Elon College of Arts and Sciences at Elon University, vice provost and dean of undergraduate studies at the University of Central Florida, and director of faculty development at Georgia Southern University.
She said it is an honor to follow Garren after his 19 years of dedication in leading the school.
“His legacy and significant contributions to this university will live on for generations to come,” she said.
Garren announced his retirement in Aug. 2018, and a 17-member search committee began to speak with prospective candidates this past summer.
Nathaniel Marshall, chair of the University of Lynchburg Board of Trustees, said the university’s search committee had between 80 and 100 applicants for the position.
“Dr. Morrison-Shetlar is accomplished as both an educator and a leader in private and public higher education,” Marshall said. “She has shown a commitment to quality teaching, research, and collaborative leadership. We are excited to work with her and to introduce her to our students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends of the university in the coming year.”
Bryan Gentry, director of communications at UL, said there were four finalists in the presidential search but said the names were confidential.
Over the last several weeks Morrison-Shetlar has met with faculty, staff, students and alumni to tour the campus.
“You all have a passion for this place and it showed,” she said. “It was students who were eager to tell me how much they love being at this university and how much they value the support and experiences they are afforded by the faculty and staff. It was the faculty and staff and alumni who care about our students and guarantee the quality of the student’s experiences in and outside of the classroom.”
She said she was drawn to the role of president because she believes in the values of Lynchburg and the breadth and depth of the innovative strategic plan the school has, which she said will be a blueprint for continued success.
“The values of academic rigor, active learning, a commitment to student success, integrity, diversity, community and wellness. These ensure that we instill the intrinsic and extrinsic motivators that differentiate the University of Lynchburg experience from other universities,” she said.
She spoke of the undergraduate and graduate programs which make for diversification to ensure the university’s ongoing success.
“Supporting for success for all of us is in my DNA and I strive to provide an environment where everyone can meet their maximum potential,” she said. “Together I know we will continue the forward and upward momentum of this great university with strong teaching, research and mentoring: a keystone to developing all of us into the people that we want to become and need to be to influence the future of our state, our nation and our world.”
Barbara Yauss, a senior and Beatrice Kelly-Russo, a junior, are both representatives on the university’s Ethics Bowl, a debate team focusing on ethical issues.
They stood in line, along with other students, faculty and staff, to meet Morrison-Shetlar Monday afternoon in the Drysdale Student Center because they wanted to make sure she knew about their team and the funding they would need to support future competitions.
Kelly-Russo said Garren has been very helpful to the team in the past and she hopes Morrison-Shetlar will continue that legacy.
Yauss said having her on board is monumental as the first female president.
“This is huge. Not just ethically but also for diversity so this is amazing,” she said.
Deanna Cash, an associate professor for the College of Education, Leadership Studies and Counseling, brought a group of her freshmen students to meet the president in the Drysdale Center.
One of the topics she has been discussing with them in their Freshman Seminar class is citizenship and she felt it was the perfect opportunity for her students to take an active role in the place that will shape their lives over the next four years and to meet the woman who will be leading them.
Cash said she was thrilled the university named a woman to be the president and that the school is ready for some change.
“We’ve always been progressive but this is an even more progressive step,” she said. “And we look forward to all of the change that will come about with this new president.”
Adita Pertica, a freshman in Cash’s class, said she felt it was important to meet Morrison-Shetlar because of the role she plays on campus.
“You want to have that family feel so we wanted to welcome her and get to know her,” she said. “It’s going to make a big difference in the community, especially because this is our first female president. So it’s important she feels welcome here and feels like there’s a family here and even though she may be above us, she still has students to rely on.”
Brycen Stratton, another freshman in Cash’s class, said UL will be his home over the next four years and it’s important to get involved with administration and to know who they are.
“And saying, ‘Hey, we’re here. This is what we want. How can we work this out with you?’ And it’s very important to have that channel of communication,” he said.
Kathryn Pumphrey, a trustee and lead co-chair of the Presidential Search Committee, said there were many highly qualified candidates interviewed but ultimately it was Morrison-Shetlar’s qualifications that matched the university perfectly.
“Allison brings with her a diverse skill set, which includes collaborative leadership, a strong academic background, fundraising acumen and a deep understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing higher education today,” Pumphrey said Monday morning.
She added Morrison-Shetlar has extensive administrative and leadership experience in higher education and brings a wealth of international experience.
“Allison is accomplished as both an educator and a leader in both public and private education,” she said. “She has shown a commitment to quality teaching, research and collaborative leadership. We’re truly excited about working with her.”
Morrison-Shetlar begins on July 1 and President Garren finishes at the end of July.
Photos: Lynchburg College, the early years
1962-02-12 Water Ballet Pointers
1961-06-12 Summer Session Registration
Undated - Josephus and Sarah Hopwood
1936 Aerial
1960-11-22 Champion Booters
1961-11-21 Initiates Greeted
1958-01-31 On All-Star Squad
1960-03-20 LC Couples
1960-05-01 View Cornerstone
1960-06-06 President's Garden Party
1961-05-22 Racy Library Display
1961-05-01 Homecoming Court
1962-08-09 Dormitory fallout shelter
1965-06-07 LC commencement
1965-06-14 Cheerleaders Limber up
1965-09-23 Gets Award
1966-01-21 Hip Bone Connected to the ...
1965-09-25 Grading begun for LC Chapel
1966-03-27 Taking Shape
1966-11-02 Going up, up
1967-01-05 Steeple Goes Up
1966-06-14 Taking Draft Tests
1966-06-13 Nearing Completion
1961-06-06 Lynchburg College Choir
1968-02-05 New LC dormitory takes shape
1968-04-02 Lynchburg College
1969-01-26 LC gym nears completion
1969-04-07 Walls for Capron Library Rise
1969-04-17 Dedication scheduled
1970-01-13 Scene At Lake
1970-08-19 College Landmark Razed
1972-03-24 Equipment Donated
-- VERTICAL GALLERY LARGER FONT SIZES --
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Get breaking news emails
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.
"Touch of an Angel" is offering up to 24hr care to keep your loved ones home! From companion care to skilled care you'll be at ease knowing your loved one is in the hands of a trusted care provider. We have some great rates as well as references and letters of recommendation! Call (434420503…
G.W. Services Tin Roof Painting Make your old metal roofs look new again Interior & Exterior Painting. Shingle Roofs & Vinyl Siding - All Types of Repairs. 1-434-270-6239 ~ Greg Walton **MOST CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.