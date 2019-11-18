UPDATE: The University of Lynchburg named Alison Morrison-Shetlar as its 11th president on Monday morning in Hall Campus Center making her the first woman president of the school.
Originally from Scotland, she has taught at universities there as well as in London and Germany before coming to teach in the United States in 1993.
Nathaniel Marshall, chair of the Board of Trustees, said the university’s search committee had between 80 and 100 applicants for the position currently held by Kenneth Garren, who has served as president for 19 years.
The presidential search was launched in 2018 after Garren announced his upcoming retirement.
Marshall thanked Garren for his tireless efforts to advance the causes of the university.
Under Garren’s tenure, the university’s undergraduate enrollment rate has grown 32% and 169% at the graduate level.
Kathryn Pumphrey, a trustee and lead co-chair of the Presidential Search Committee, said there were many highly qualified candidate interviewed but ultimately it was Morrison-Shetlar’s qualifications that matched the university perfectly.
“Allison brings with her a diverse skill set, which includes collaborative leadership, a strong academic background, fundraising acumen and a deep understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing higher education today,” she said Monday morning.
She added Morrison-Shetlar has extensive administrative and leadership experience in higher education and brings a wealth of international experience.
“Allison is accomplished as both an educator and a leader in both public and private education,” she said. “She has shown a commitment to quality teaching, research and collaborative leadership. We’re truly excited about working with her.”
Morrison-Shetlar said it is an honor to be named the 11th president of the university and to follow Garren after his 19 years of dedication in leading the school.
“His legacy and significant contributions to this university will live on for generations to come,” she said.
Over the last several weeks she has met with faculty, staff, students and alumni to tour the campus.
“You all have a passion for this place and it showed,” she said. “It was students who were eager to tell me how much they love being at this university and how much they value the support and experiences they are afforded by the faculty and staff. It was the faculty and staff and alumni who care about our students and guarantee the quality of the student’s experiences in and outside of the classroom.”
She said she was drawn to the role of president because she believes in the values of Lynchburg and the breadth and depth of the innovative strategic plan the school has, which she said will be a blueprint for continued success.
“The values of academic rigor, active learning, a commitment to student success integrity, diversity, community and wellness. These ensure that we instill the intrinsic and extrinsic motivators that differentiate the University of Lynchburg experience from other universities,” she said.
She spoke of the undergraduate and graduate programs which make for diversification to ensure the university’s ongoing success.
“Supporting for success for all of us is in my DNA and I strive to provide an environment where everyone can meet their maximum potential,” she said. “Together I know we will continue the forward and upward momentum of this great university with strong teaching, research and mentoring: a keystone to developing all of us into the people that we want to become and need to be to influence the future of our state, our nation and our world.”
Earlier: According to a press release, The University of Lynchburg has appointed Dr. Alison Morrison-Shetlar as its 11th president.
Her term will begin in July 2020 after the retirement of Dr. Kenneth R. Garren, who has served Lynchburg as president since 2001.
“Dr. Morrison-Shetlar is accomplished as both an educator and a leader in private and public higher education,” Nathaniel Marshall, chair of the Board of Trustees, said. “She has shown a commitment to quality teaching, research, and collaborative leadership. We are excited to work with her and to introduce her to our students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends of the University in the coming year.”
In 2014, Morrison-Shetlar became the provost at Western Carolina University. While leading Western Carolina’s academic program through a time of expansion, she also served in other capacities — including 18 months as interim chancellor and nine months as interim vice chancellor for development and alumni engagement. Her accomplishments at Western Carolina include implementation of the NC Promise Tuition plan; development of innovative new academic programs; completion of a successful, comprehensive fundraising campaign; and management of the campus through a period of constant construction and growth in the student body.
She also has held leadership roles as dean of Elon College of Arts and Sciences at Elon University, vice provost and dean of undergraduate studies at the University of Central Florida, and director of faculty development at Georgia Southern University.
Morrison-Shetlar brings a wealth of international experience to the presidential post. A native of Scotland, Morrison-Shetlar earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry and a doctorate in biomedical science from Dundee College of Technology (now Abertay University). She was the founding chair of the molecular biology unit at the Max Planck Institute in Dortmund, Germany, and a teacher-scholar at Bochum University in Bochum, Germany, and at the Kennedy Institute of Rheumatology in London.
She will be the first woman and the first person born outside the United States to serve as president of the University of Lynchburg.
“I was drawn to presidency at the University of Lynchburg because I believe in the values of the University and the excellence of the students, faculty, and staff,” Morrison-Shetlar said. “The University of Lynchburg prepares students to be engaged, contributing citizens who embrace diversity and inclusive excellence. There is a deep commitment to community engagement and developing leadership potential for the growth and enrichment of all. These characteristics mirror my own passion for making a difference in the lives of others, and they are why I wish to become part of the University of Lynchburg family.
“I am honored to have been selected to be the University of Lynchburg’s 11th president and will work with passion, enthusiasm, respect, and humor to ensure the success of the mission, vision, and goals of the University.”
She said students she met at Lynchburg tipped the scales for her.
“It was the students that I met while walking around campus, who didn’t know who I was or why I was there, and who were eager to tell me how much they loved being at this University and how much they appreciated the support of the faculty and staff,” Morrison-Shetlar said. “They expressed to me the difference that experiential learning opportunities made in their education and choice of career, graduate or professional school, and it was the students that let me know that I was going to become a part of a vibrant University community. The students are the reason that we do what we do — their success is our success!”
The presidential search was launched in 2018 after Garren announced his upcoming retirement. Partnering with the search firm WittKieffer, the University asked students, faculty, staff, and alumni to share their thoughts on the profile for the 11th president. More than 100 candidates applied for the position.
“The Presidential Search Committee reviewed many highly qualified candidates, but, ultimately, we believe that Dr. Alison Morrison-Shetlar’s qualifications match the University’s needs perfectly,” said Dr. Kathryn M. Pumphrey, a trustee and lead co-chair of the Presidential Search Committee. “Dr. Morrison-Shetlar brings with her a diverse skill set which includes collaborative leadership, a strong academic background, fundraising acumen, and a deep understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing higher education today.”
Morrison-Shetlar’s tenure comes after an ambitious period of growth. During Garren’s 19-year service as president, the institution increased the number of graduate programs offered and grew its graduate student population more than fourfold. It built or renovated facilities including Schewel Hall, the Graduate Health Sciences building, Drysdale Student Center, on-campus townhomes, and the newly minted Westover Hall, a nearly 90,000 square-foot residence hall with student housing and academic space. Lynchburg sports teams have won about 90 conference championships during Garren’s tenure, as student-athletes continue to excel in academics as well. A new general education program was implemented in 2019.
In 2018, Lynchburg College changed its name to University of Lynchburg to reflect its growth and the breadth, depth, and quality of its academic programs at the undergraduate and graduate level. Future plans include renovations and expansions of science classrooms and research facilities, as well as athletics facilities.
(0) comments
