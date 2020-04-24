The University of Lynchburg will move its spring commencement to October, according to a Friday announcement from the university's president, Kenneth Garren.
Garren said commencement exercises for undergraduate and graduate degree candidates will take place the weekend of Oct. 30. Garren said the decision regarding the new date followed conversations and surveys of all degree candidates.
Originally scheduled for May 15 and 16, the university's commencement exercises were postponed due to pandemic concerns.
Garren said he plans to award degrees on May 15 virtually, so that graduates are able to move on to graduate school, employment or whatever their next steps may be.
Physical diplomas will be mailed to graduates after May 15.
The new date is still subject to change, he said, as the university continues to monitor guidelines from health officials.
