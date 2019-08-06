To increase homelessness awareness in the Lynchburg area, the University of Lynchburg and local nonprofit groups are hosting business leaders and community members for a presentation and discussion titled "A Collaborative Approach to Homelessness."
The luncheon and discussion will focus on the complex challenges that lead to chronic homelessness and will highlight the work community organizations are already doing, like local programs that provide shelter, food and workforce development, according to a university news release issued Monday.
The event is being coordinated by the University of Lynchburg Center for Community Engagement along with 11 local organizations.
A luncheon and discussion will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12 in the university's Memorial Ballroom in the Hall Campus Center. Participants will explore how the business community can get involved and how a collaborative approach will make the work more effective.
The meeting is free and open to the public. Attendees must RSVP by Aug. 7 by calling (434) 544-8158 or by emailing hornetserve@gmail.com.