After a little more than a month of waiting, members of the University of Lynchburg equestrian program breathed a sigh of relief this week. The athletic program at UL, once on the chopping block, has been saved thanks to a new partnership with Liberty University.
UL on Thursday announced it will begin a multi-year agreement with LU to use that school’s facility as its practice and competition home beginning in the 2020-21 school year.
“I was ecstatic, to say the least,” Taylor Herzog, a sophomore UL equestrian member, said of her reaction to news the program would remain alive.
Before the announcement Thursday, UL scrambled to find a solution to keep the program going after its previous partner, Sweet Briar College, said it would not continue its relationship with the Lynchburg school. UL said it was caught off guard by the news, which SBC relayed during the fall 2019 semester.
SBC, after providing use of its horses and equestrian facilities to UL for five years, told The News & Advance it could not renew a contract with UL because it could not accommodate both of the growing programs.
UL will move its program from Sweet Briar’s Harriet Howell Rogers Riding Center to LU’s Liberty Mountain Equestrian Center, a 380-acre facility on Candler Mountain containing indoor and outdoor riding areas and four barns.
“It puts us in a good place to move our program forward,” UL athletic director Jon Waters said of the new partnership.
The LU facility is about 10 miles from the UL campus, which makes for an easier drive for University of Lynchburg riders than the trip they previously had to make.
“Sweet Briar was a haul,” said Lily Rhodes, a freshman member of the UL equestrian program.
As part of the move, UL intends to acquire its own set of horses to use for the upcoming season and beyond, which will be housed at the LU facility.
Waters said UL owning horses will alleviate “one of the key stressors” in a partnership in which two programs are sharing the same facility.
In March, 24 riders who were part of the UL equestrian program in 2019-20 were notified Sweet Briar was ending its partnership with UL. Waters said he waited to tell riders because he had hoped to also be able to tell them about a solution at the same time.
Waters and UL did not have an answer during that online meeting for riders, but wanted to give them time to line up other college options if they chose to transfer. In late March, UL said it had not found a viable solution.
“I think the whole team cried about it because we were all heartbroken about the news,” Herzog said of her reaction during that initial meeting in March. “[But] we had faith they would find a solution for us.”
Waters and Herzog said as of Thursday afternoon, they believed all rising sophomores, juniors and seniors on the team are set to return to UL next season. The two also are confident they have maintained commitments from a handful of student-athletes set to join the program in the upcoming campaign.
Members of the UL program compete on one of two teams: the Intercollegiate Horses Shows Association team or the higher-level National Collegiate Equestrian Association. UL added the NCEA tier this year.
Riders at Liberty compete only in the IHSA. The program is a club sport at LU.
Figuring out the right model to keep the UL program alive was complex because it requires a number of pieces — like use of horses and facilities — to fit together, Waters explained, adding the relationship with Liberty ultimately sets UL for success going forward.
“Liberty’s the right choice because they recognize the value of the Lynchburg program in the realm of collegiate riding, and they were in a position to help us out,” Waters said.
Herzog on Thursday praised UL administrators for their support during the last month, saying though she “was on the edge of her seat” most days during the last month, she believed Waters, coach Justine Betzler and retiring UL President Ken Garren were committed to the equestrian program as they searched for a solution.
Herzog said she was in constant communication with the three and was impressed with their responsiveness, pointing specifically to Garren following through on a promise to Herzog’s mom, Jill Frantz, to make her one of his first phone calls when a solution was reached.
“Couldn’t have asked for anything better from them,” Herzog said.
Waters also thanked riders for their faith in him and the administration throughout several weeks of uncertainty.
“They’ve done an incredible job that has made it easy to get up every day and work on this,” Waters said.
Rhodes said she is excited about the “new opportunities” the partnership with LU presents. She also believes the last month of insecurity she and her teammates endured will only serve to strengthen the program going forward.
“It kind of brought us closer together,” Rhodes said. “We made it through this weird time together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.