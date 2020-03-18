The University of Lynchburg announced Wednesday night its May 15 commencement ceremony will be postponed due to concerns over the novel coronavirus.
Despite that, classes will continue online through the spring semester.
In a March 18 email to the campus community, University of Lynchburg President Kenneth Garren said there will be no in-person instruction on campus for the rest of the semester and online classes will begin Monday.
“These difficult decisions are our only options as the rapid spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) poses such a tremendous risk to our students, faculty, and staff,” Garren wrote.
Garren said university officials will continue to discuss the eventual return to campus. Plans to celebrate the spring 2020 graduating class will be made with the senior class officers, he said, and commencement likely will be held in early fall.
