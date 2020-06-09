The University of Lynchburg announced plans Monday to reopen campus and return to in-person instruction Aug. 12.
According to the announcement, staff and faculty will return to campus gradually over the summer and the fall semester will begin about a week earlier than originally planned. The fall semester will end on Nov. 24. The adjusted academic calendar eliminates fall break and will be followed by an extended break before the spring semester.
Spring semester classes will begin Jan. 25, 2021.
Kenneth Garren, president of the university, said one goal of the new calendar is to minimize student travel and the possibility of students transmitting COVID-19.
According to the announcement, fall classes will have both in-person and online instruction, and all courses will be designed to be able to move online quickly in the event of a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Other changes to campus and residence life will include the enforcement of a maximum capacity of people gathering in common spaces, face coverings, social distancing and other guidelines for use in public spaces.
