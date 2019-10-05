Use of public transportation by Lynchburg colleges and universities is decreasing, which could affect state and federal funding for the Greater Lynchburg Transportation Company.
At GLTC’s monthly board meeting Wednesday, director Brian Booth said revenue from Liberty University decreased $534,229, or 61% (from $868,129 to $333,900), for fiscal year 2020, which started in July.
The original adopted budget outlined $7,945,126 in revenue for GLTC in FY 2020. The revised budget, adopted by the GLTC board on Wednesday, shows $7,500,975 in total revenue for FY 2020.
Liberty ridership in August totaled 4,687, while ridership in August 2018 totaled 55,461. The sharp drop is due to Liberty reducing GLTC service on campus and establishing its own buses and bus routes.
Booth said the reason for the revenue decrease is the same as ridership: Liberty is choosing to eliminate GLTC services and using its own service, as well as making the campus more walkable.
“That’s just been a part of their overall plan, is to decrease the service,” he said.
A spokesperson for Liberty, who preferred to not be named, said multiple factors play into the decreased use of GLTC's service on campus, such as sidewalks and pathways allowing students to walk from one end of the campus to the other, an on-demand ride program introduced last year, and increased parking.
“There were a lot of [GLTC] buses that were riding empty,” the spokesperson said. GLTC previously provided three on-campus bus routes; now, Liberty and GLTC has one combined bus route, while the other two are run solely by Liberty's drivers and vehicles.
“We actually had enough buses and drivers to handle the demand,” the spokesperson said.
GLTC revenue from University of Lynchburg decreased $17,862, or 100%, for fiscal year 2020, due to the school purchasing day passes in bulk for students and faculty rather than the Universal Pass, which allows students and faculty to use their ID cards as a bus pass. Central Virginia Community College also provides the Universal Pass to its students and faculty, while Randolph College does not, but provides its own shuttles for students.
“They’re just looking at expenses, seeing if they can save somewhere. They wanted to try a different option we had,” Booth said of UL, adding that he worked with the university this summer on the change.
The sharp drop in ridership threatens GLTC’s state and federal funding, which is largely based on performance.
“Any loss of revenue or ridership is going to have an echoing effect,” said Christian DePaul, president of the GLTC board of directors. “Down the road, we’re going to have our … federal subsidies cut.”
Booth said the state's formula for funding takes the agency's operating costs, ridership, revenue hours and revenue miles into account.
Booth said the revenue decrease is the biggest drop GLTC has seen from Liberty, and it fits into an ongoing trend in decreased ridership from Liberty students.
"We were not surprised by the decrease in Liberty using GLTC services. Liberty has been very transparent with us over the past few years regarding the vision in their master plan and how that would affect transit service," Booth said in an email Friday. "We have been anticipating this and have taken what steps we reasonably could ahead of time to plan accordingly."
Booth did not give examples of how GLTC is approaching the decrease in ridership and revenue from Liberty.
In September, Peggy Whitaker, a GLTC board member, resigned from the board after seven years, citing frustrations with Liberty’s use of public transportation services.
“I can no longer in good conscience continue to approve the GLTC budget, which relies primarily on local, state, and federal revenue from taxpayers when the majority of the GLTC service is currently being provided to Liberty University, a non-tax-paying entity,” reads Whitaker’s resignation letter.
Booth said in previous years, Liberty accounted for approximately 65% of GLTC's ridership. Now, he said he estimates that Liberty ridership is 10 to 15% of the total.
City, county, state and federal operating assistance revenue for GLTC totals $6,226,191 in the updated FY 2020 budget, whereas Liberty revenue totals $333,900.
Whitaker said she feels the transit system favors Liberty’s campus.
“That is wrong, it is ethically wrong, it is morally wrong, and as a taxpayer it makes me very mad,” Whitaker said.
Booth said any funding changes due to ridership and revenue decreases wouldn’t be felt until 2022, after state and federal entities have reviewed data on GLTC.
“When you have a large decrease in ridership, that’s something that is one of the driving factors,” Booth said of funding criteria.
City Manager Bonnie Svrcek said she feels cities like Lynchburg, which are dependent on colleges and universities for their ridership, should not be penalized with decreased funding if performance fluctuates.
“Should a city like Lynchburg … be penalized if their transit models are built the same way ours is?” Svrcek said. “It seems to me it is being penalized.”
