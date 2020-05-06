Behind many of Amherst County Public Schools' online and technical productions is Mark Thurston, a familiar face in the division's central office.
The Amherst County High School senior, a heavily involved member of the Amherst Lancers Tech Club, is commonly seen at school functions with video equipment in hand and currently is doing a career internship with instructor Mike Cargill at the division’s central office. He has created the logo and music of Superintendent Rob Arnold’s podcast series, has helped produce designs for the school’s theater program and filmed a recent parade of educators driving through the Elon community to lift spirits in the wake of coronavirus, along with other school responses to the pandemic.
Mark has produced online videos of the Amherst County Fair, the recovery of the tornado that caused heavy destruction in the Elon community in April 2018 and helped live-stream a debate in the most recent Amherst County sheriff’s election race in October 2019, among many other activities.
“He’s everywhere,” said his mother, Tobey Thurston. “He’s kind of the go-to guy for design. He’s extremely artistic and creative. It blows my mind, he is so creative.”
In the past five years, Mark, originally from the Ukraine, has grown to call Amherst County his home after moving in with the Thurstons. Tobey and her husband, Todd Thurston, had previously sought to adopt a child in India, a process that didn’t come into fruition, and were asked to take Mark in temporarily by a local department of social services, she said.
Mark, who didn’t speak English at the time, came into the couple’s home in January 2015 and the adoption was finalized in October 2018, Tobey said. Though tough in the beginning because of his rough and traumatic experiences growing up in an orphanage, she said over time he has adjusted well and has blossomed into a much-engaged, highly-productive student in Amherst.
“God orchestrated the whole thing,” she said of bringing Mark along when the couple moved to Amherst from Campbell County several years ago. “Coming to us, this is the longest he’s been in one place.”
She said Mark never had his own clothes or his own room and the couple tried hard to develop in him a sense of ownership and belonging. “He knows we’re his family, but he has a hard time grasping ‘this is forever.’ It’s not like we will kick him out. It took him a while to grasp that concept.”
Mark, now a U.S. citizen, said in a recent interview it was hard to get adjusted to life in Amherst County initially, but his outlook changed.
“I like it,” Mark said finding his niche in Amherst. “I’m just not a country person.”
In previous environments schools were enormous, so coming to a much smaller Amherst Middle School took getting used to, he said. Eventually his love for soccer was on outlet for finding new friends and was a fulfilling experience he continued through high school.
The Tech Club also was an activity of close bonding he immediately caught on to and grew to become passionate about.
“I learned how to manage the camera, the sound, the video production aspects,” Mark said. “I’m good at it. I really like it. I like to learn a lot about media.”
He plans to attend Central Virginia Community College and find a college with a good media production program. “I want to make movie trailers,” Mark said. “That’s my biggest goal. I love the excitement for the movies.”
Mark said he’s enjoyed working with Arnold on a regular basis in producing the podcasts, which began in 2019. “He’s the best,” Mark said of Arnold, who is nearing his second full year at the helm of the division. “I’m having fun to do it.”
Arnold said Mark is a perfect example of the divisions’s efforts to develop “life-ready” students.
“We encourage our students to find their passions and explore ways to engage in those passions,” Arnold said. “Mark found a love of digital media through his work with the Amherst Lancer Tech Club. As his skills developed through hands-on opportunities such as filming athletic events, producing podcasts, and developing marketing videos for Amherst County Public Schools, Mark has positioned himself for the next chapter in his life.”
Arnold said the division is confident Mark will see great success because of the opportunities afforded to him during his time at ACPS.
Mark said he loves his time at the central office helping in video production activities. “Everyone over treats me as their own,” he said. “I love the high school.”
Tobey said Mark was a guarded teenager when the couple took him into their home and he’s grown into a kindhearted, honest, compassionate and hardworking young man ready to further his journey. “People tell me all the time ‘Good job,’ she said. “It warms my heart he’s come so far and he doesn’t allow his circumstances to define him. We’re so proud of him. He’s a good kid. He really is.”
As great as his senior year was, she said, much adversity came with the closure of schools in March because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark suffered an injury last year, missed the second half of soccer season and was ready for a comeback this season that abruptly ended after two scrimmages.
“It breaks my heart,” Tobey said. “Soccer is so important to him. He truly worked his butt off to play and it’s over.”
Mark said he misses his soccer team a lot and is sad the season is lost. He is trying make the best of it and is thankful for his family and opportunities.
“It’s always different for everybody,” Mark said of adjusting to a new challenge. “For me, God says something, we have to prepare for it. You never know what can happen. Out of this, something good can happen.”
Reach Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
