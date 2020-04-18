Lynchburg police are looking for two men in connection with a home invasion robbery Friday night.
At 10:04 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 100 block of Countryplace Lane, off Lakeside Drive. Two men had entered a residence, assaulted a resident and left the scene with money in a light-colored sedan, police said in a news release.
Police identified one suspect as Garry Lucky Sparks, 26. He is charged with robbery, breaking and entering, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. His whereabouts are unknown.
The second suspect's identity remains unknown.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.