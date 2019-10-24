The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two people who were caught on surveillance footage Wednesday robbing a Pamplin store while armed.
Shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday two individuals dressed in black clothing entered a Dollar General at 2482 Pamplin Road, robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot, according to the sheriff’s office.
Two store clerks and one customer were present at the time of the robbery. Surveillance footage released by the sheriff’s office shows one of the suspects with clothing covering part of their face. It is unclear what weapon the subjects were armed with.
Wednesday’s robbery is the second time in two days that a pair of people in dark clothing have stolen money from a store in the region. On Tuesday, two men robbed a Family Dollar in Gladys while armed with a handsaw, according to Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. No arrests have been announced in that investigation.
Officials ask that anyone with information about the Appomattox County robbery contact the sheriff’s office at (434) 352-8241 or contact Central Virginia Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1 (888) 798-5900.
