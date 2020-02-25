RUSTBURG — Two men have pleaded guilty to downgraded charges from a domestic argument that turned into a fatal shooting last spring.
Ashard Araelius Adams and Antonio Montez Waller entered their pleas Friday in Campbell Circuit Court, just over a week before Adams’ trial was scheduled to start. Both were charged with malicious wounding, maliciously shooting into an occupied dwelling and using a firearm in a felony. Adams was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Orlando Mitchell Robey, and Waller was charged with domestic assault and battery.
Adams, 32, and Waller, 28, are half brothers whose mother had been in a long-term relationship with Robey, according to prosecutor Eric Harrison. They all lived together in Altavista, and Robey started to get upset with Adams when he brought a dog into their Hat Creek Road house April 13 of last year.
The three ended up in a physical fight, Harrison said, adding it was unclear who started it. The brothers weren’t injured, but Robey, 54, sustained bruises to his head from the fight and cuts from a glass bottle Harrison said Adams likely broke over Robey’s forehead.
That ended the fight, Harrison said, and seven individuals who were at the home got in vehicles to leave, with Robey still in the house. Robey grabbed a gun and walked outside, pointing it at the car Adams was starting to drive away in before walking back inside.
“He wanted to get these guys out of there,” Harrison said.
Adams and Waller then came after Robey with their own guns, he said. Adams shot once through his windshield, hitting a door, and then both men shot into the house, where Robey had retreated into the kitchen.
Waller’s bullet struck a wall, Harrison said, but Adams’ “unbelievable chance shot” passed through the kitchen window and struck Robey behind his right ear, traveling through his skull. Photo evidence from the case shows Robey lying facedown in a pool of his own blood.
A gun found underneath his body was fully loaded, Harrison said.
In an agreement, Harrison dropped the element of malice from any of the charges, downgrading Adams’ murder charge to voluntary manslaughter and changed the shooting charge to unlawful shootings rather than malicious ones. He dropped the firearm use charges, which bear mandatory minimum sentences of three years.
The question of whether Adams and Waller were acting maliciously would’ve been up to a jury to decide, and “it would’ve gotten very complicated,” Harrison said.
Adams and Waller claimed they were acting in self defense that day.
“We thought that amending the charge was appropriate in this case,” said Aubrey Rosser, who represents Adams. “This was not a murder case, this was a case in which Ashard was trying to defend himself, but in my opinion, he shot one time too many.”
Rosser said his client’s actions weren’t premeditated and he was defending his girlfriend and infant child in the car from Robey. Waller’s attorney didn’t respond to a request for comment as of press time.
Sentencing dates for both men will be scheduled March 6. They remain in separate Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority facilities.
Rachel Mahoney covers courts for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5554.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.