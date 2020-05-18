Police lights

An all-terrain vehicle crash Saturday evening in Campbell County sent two men to the hospital.

The ATV, a Polaris RZR Side-by-Side, was traveling down Halseys Bridge Road near the 1600 block in Evington when the driver lost control and the ATV overturned at around 6:20 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from Virginia State Police.

The driver and passenger were thrown from the vehicle and were flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, according to VSP, which only identified them as a 33-year-old Campbell County man and 34-year-old Campbell County man.

In a Facebook post, the Monelison Volunteer Fire Department identified the men as members of the Evington Volunteer Fire Department: Chief W. T. Hall and firefighter Derrick Johnson. The Evington Volunteer Fire Department also posted about the crash.

State police haven't yet identified who was driving and are still investigating the crash, but the news release states charges are pending.

