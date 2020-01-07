Lynchburg police recovered a dozen stolen firearms and arrested two men early Tuesday morning after a break-in was reported at a local hunting store.
Officers responded to a police alarm at W&W Novelty at 2323 Lakeside Drive shortly after 1 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the front door glass broken and several items missing from inside the store, police said in a news release Tuesday.
As police investigated the break-in, officers attempted to stop two men walking alongside Lakeside Drive. The suspects attempted to flee but were detained with the help of a police dog.
Police recovered 12 handguns from the suspects and charged them in connection with the burglary.
Tyler Bivins, 20, of Lynchburg, was charged with burglary, property damage, possession of burglary tools, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, nine counts of possession of a concealed weapon and nine counts of grand larceny of a firearm.
Wilbert Butler, 22, of Madison Heights, was charged with burglary, felony property damage, possession of burglary tools, three counts of possession of a concealed weapon, three counts of grand larceny of a firearm and three counts of attempted grand larceny of a firearm.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident contact Det. C. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at http://p3tips.com or with the P3 app on a mobile device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.