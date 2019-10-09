Video image

This still image is from a video released by Lynchburg police in connection with an investigation into two armed robberies on Oct. 8, 2019.

A man robbed two stores in Lynchburg on Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded to the Z Mart at 1401 Park Ave. at 10:26 p.m. and the Mr. Food at 1600 12th St at 10:42 p.m. for reports of armed robberies.

In both incidents, the same man brandished a knife during the robbery and left on foot afterward, police said.

He did not get money from Z Mart, police said, but in a security-camera video released by police from that robbery, the man appears to put some items in a backpack before leaving. He stole cash from the Mr. Food store, police said. 

Police described the suspect as a light-skinned black man, about 6 feet 2 inches tall, wearing black pants, black shoes, a black Nike hat and a blue-and-yellow sweatshirt with a white stripe and the letters "PRSH" across the middle.

Police ask anyone with information about these incidents to contact Detective Duncan at (434) 455-6178 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Contact Matt Busse at (434) 385-5534 or mbusse@newsadvance.com.

