Two Lynchburg-area residents recently won big prizes in the Virginia Lottery.
Michael Robertson, of Rustburg, won a $1 million top prize in the Millionaire Maker scratcher game. He chose the one-time cash option of $601,684 before taxes, according to a Virginia Lottery news release.
Jeremy Coleman, of Appomattox, won a $250,000 top prize in the lottery's Power Shot scratcher game.
Robertson bought his ticket Feb. 21 at Burley's Market at 23 Knight Drive in Rustburg. He told the lottery he has no immediate plans for his prize, except to take care of his family, according to the news release.
Coleman bought his ticket Feb. 17 at Family Fair at 1125 Confederate Blvd. in Appomattox.
The odds of winning the top prize in the Millionaire Maker game are 1 in 244,800, while the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 2.78.
The odds of winning the top prize in the Power Shot game are 1 in 530,000, while the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 4.39.
