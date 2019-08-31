Gov. Ralph Northam has appointed two Lynchburg-area educators to a group tasked with revising the state's history and social studies standards to incorporate a better understanding of African American history.
Northam signed a bill last week establishing the Commission on African American History Education — which is charged with reviewing Virginia’s history standards, instructional practices, content and resources currently used to teach African American history in the state.
Northam announced the commission's creation during a ceremony in Hampton last Sunday commemorating the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans at an English colony in 1619.
“The full history of Virginia is complex, contradictory and often untold," Northam said. "We must do a better job of making sure that every Virginia graduate enters adult life with an accurate and thorough understanding of our past and the pivotal role that African Americans have played in building and perfecting our commonwealth."
Liberty High School teacher Crystal DeLong and Lynchburg City Schools Superintendent Crystal Edwards were among the 34 people appointed to serve on the commission. Other commission members include Virginia's Secretary of Education Atif Qarni, former Secretary of Education Dietra Trent and 2019 National Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson.
"I'm really excited because there were a lot of big names on that list," DeLong said. "I am honored to be appointed to this commission and I am extremely proud to represent our part of Virginia."
DeLong — the president of the Bedford Education Association and the 2018 recipient of the Virginia Education Association's award for excellence in teaching — said the state's current history standard of learning does not sufficiently integrate African American history.
"Many African American students don't know their own history let alone our students as a whole," DeLong said. "A lot of people don't realize that Gov. Lawrence Wilder was not just Virginia's first black governor, he was the first black governor elected in the entire United States. That's a pretty important fact that our students should know and it's things like that that we are going to focus on."
Edwards — who is beginning her second year as superintendent of Lynchburg City Schools — agreed.
"Growing up in New Jersey, I often felt limited to the 'textbook version' of African American history and questioned whether students were exposed to and engaged in a curriculum that truly represented the richness of African American people and their contributions to the growth, development and wealth of our country," Edwards said.
"Having moved to Virginia — where the American part of our African American history began — I have a new passion for ensuring that our students have a thorough understanding of implications that the history of the commonwealth and the behaviors, attitudes, habits of mind and decisions from the past have had on the current-day rights and status of African American people."
DeLong said she is only one of two commission members that teach at the public school level and she looks forward to bringing her teaching experience to the commission's meetings.
"I believe only Rodney Robinson and I are the only two teachers on the commission," DeLong said. "I'm glad we were included because the commission needs that perspective."
Both DeLong and Edwards said they are looking forward to working with the commission.
"It's great when I get a call asking if I want to set up a meeting with the secretary of education," DeLong said. "How many teachers get an opportunity to do that?"
"I am honored to be selected to serve alongside some very prominent and distinguished educators on the Commission of African American History Education," Edwards said. "Moreover, I am excited about how this meaningful work will enrich the lives of not only African American students but all students in the commonwealth."
According to a news release from Northam's office, Virginia first established its history and social science standards of learning in 1995 and have routinely updated the standards based on feedback from educators and historians. The commission will participate in the state's next history and social science standards review and been asked to issue a report by July 1, 2020, with recommendations for higher standards related to African American history.
The news release said the commission's recommendations also will help the Virginia Department of Education develop an African American history course for high school students, which is expected to be available as an elective in the 2020-2021 school year.
