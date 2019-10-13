Virginia is just three weeks away from Election Day 2019 and Nelson County residents living in the South District are tasked with choosing between a two-term incumbent and his challenger to represent them on the Board of Supervisors.
Incumbent Republican Larry Saunders is running for a third term as South District representative on the Nelson County Board of Supervisors. Challenger Democrat Robert G. “Skip” Barton Jr., is running for the seat for the first time. The South District covers 98.1 square miles spread over parts of Shipman, Gladstone, and Arrington and is home to 2,673 people according to the latest census data from 2017.
Both Barton and Saunders have been in Nelson County for decades. Barton taught in the school system for more than 40 years and Saunders has run his own business in the county for almost 50 years. Both men said their individual backgrounds will help them best represent their constituents should they be elected.
“My background as a business owner and eight years on the board, I think, gives me qualifications to serve,” Saunders said.
Barton said his intimate knowledge of the people he hopes to serve and the relationships he’s formed over the years makes him a good choice for the seat.
“I think one of the things I did as a teacher was [make sure] all kids knew I respected them. I was demanding and expected them to work and said I will work,” Barton said. “I never went to class unprepared. I will be prepared to work in the best interests of the people of the South District and all of Nelson County.”
After a trying budget season between the supervisors and the Nelson County School Board, both boards have been trying to set up meetings and work closer together for the good of the community. Saunders said he believes they are trying their best to work with the school board, and references the amount of money given to the schools each year.
Each locality in Virginia is required to provide a certain amount of funding for the schools based on the a composite index. The composite index determines a school division's ability to pay education costs fundamental to the commonwealth's standards of quality. Saunders said this year, Nelson is required to fund the schools just more than $6 million and the state provides just more than $9 million to meet the standards of quality. Saunders said during his time on the board, Nelson always has gone above and beyond, giving them just more than $17 million in total operational funding for fiscal year 2020.
“We have been doing this for years; ever since I have been on the board,” Saunders said. “I can’t see where we aren’t working with the school board."
Barton said because of his decades of familiarity with Nelson County Public Schools, he understands the priorities of the division and the difficulties the schools face in a number of areas. Barton also said a majority of the board of supervisors are former students he knows.
“I can work closely with everyone,” Barton said.
Barton also said he understands the role of the supervisors and the school board and the ways they should work together.
“It’s not the board of supervisors purpose to run the schools. The purpose is to understand the problems the schools face and try to make the best possible schools with limited resources we have in Nelson County,” Barton said.
Broadband is an issue Sanders said he wants to work on to help people all over the county. He said a committee already has been formed between different broadband and internet providers to more quickly and efficiently get high speed internet to the area.
“We are working hard to get broadband in each home,” Saunders said.
Barton said broadband is a big need in Nelson, but he believes the greatest need is a combination of things, all related to creating jobs.
“In the South district employment is always an issue. Jobs. And that has a lot to do with different things like transportation to jobs, long-term planning, and finding ways to create jobs, which includes bringing broadband here,” Barton said.
Barton said he thinks often times, the Nelson County's South district is forgotten.
“It needs an advocate to point out the individual and specific needs of the people in the South district,” Barton said.
David Parr is running unopposed for the West district seat on the board of supervisors. Voters in the South district can vote at the Shipman and Gladstone precincts.
