Among those indicted by a Campbell County grand jury Monday are two men charged in the April shooting death of a Brookneal man.
Ashard Araelius Adams, 31, and Antonio Montez Waller, 27, each are charged with malicious wounding, using a firearm in a felony and maliciously shooting into an occupied dwelling from the April 13 shooting of Orlando Mitchell Robey. Adams also is charged with second-degree murder, while Waller has an additional charge of assault and battery on a family member.
According to Robey’s daughter, both defendants are the sons of Robey’s girlfriend, and an investigator in the case said at a preliminary hearing last month the three men lived together.
The three started fighting that day over a dog, a search warrant filed in the case states. Adams and Waller entered a vehicle outside 470 Hat Creek Road and Robey followed them with a handgun, according to the warrant and testimony from their preliminary hearing.
The two defendants admitted to shooting at Robey, according to testimony. Investigators found several bullet holes in the walls and found Robey in the kitchen, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
Adams’ attorney, Aubrey Rosser Jr., told The News & Advance Monday his client has a “very strong case of self-defense.” Waller’s attorney did not return a call for comment Monday.
Both men currently are scheduled for a jury trial on Oct. 30. Both are being held in different Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority facilities without bond.
