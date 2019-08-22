Two people are hospitalized tonight following a crash in Campbell County Thursday afternoon.
According to Virginia State Police a 2015 Hyundai Elantra was driving south on Virginia 29 in Campbell County near Dominion Road when it ran off the left side of the road. Police said the vehicle spun into the median and struck a tree just before 4 p.m. The male driver, with serious injuries, and female, with life-threatening injuries, were both taken to Lynchburg General Hospital. Police did not identify either victim on Thursday night.
Trooper J.C. Townsend is investigating the crash.