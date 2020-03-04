LYN Gretna shooting

Authorities investigate a double shooting Wednesday afternoon in Gretna.

Two people are dead from gunshot wounds in Gretna, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office reports.

Blue tarps were suspended in the air between several cars near a brick home surrounded by yellow crime scene tape on West Gretna Road.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday authorities reported the double killing in the small northern Pittsylvania County town in a social media tweet.

Two people are confirmed dead from "what appears to be gunshot wounds," authorities reported on Twitter.

Members of the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's office, area fire and rescue departments and the Virginia State Police were at the scene.

"Investigators are interviewing witnesses and have not as of this time made notifications to the next of kin," authorities wrote in the tweet.

