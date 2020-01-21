Two Appomattox County residents were killed in a house fire on Friday, according to a news release from Virginia State Police.
At 3:36 a.m. Friday, the Appomattox County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a fire at a residence in the 18500 block of Richmond Highway in Pamplin. There were two adults and two children in the house at the time of the fire.
The victims, 24-year-old Bradley L. Kidd Jr., of Pamplin, and an 11-month-old female, were killed inside of the residence. Their remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.
An adult female and another 11-month-old female were able to escape the house and were transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The origin of the fire remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office. At this stage of the investigation, the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature, according to state police.
