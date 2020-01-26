The Virginia Department of Health and local health officials are investigating three cases that seem to meet the criteria for the coronavirus, the respiratory outbreak first detected in Wuhan, China.
Two of the case under investigation are in the central region and one stems from the northern region of the state, according to a VDH news release. The three patients meet "both the clinical and epidemiologic criteria for 2019-nCoV." On Monday, the VDH will begin posting the number of patients under investigation on its coronavirus webpage, though specifics of cases will not be provided to protect patient confidentiality.
Central Virginia Health District encompasses Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell.
"Public health is working closely with these patients and anyone who was in close contact to prevent the spread of illness," the VDH news release states.
The coronavirus commonly causes mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illness. Some who have caught 2019-CoV have had mild symptoms, but others' symptoms have been more severe and some have died from it, according to the VDH. Symptoms include fever, cough, and trouble breathing that appear from two to 14 days after exposure. Scientists still are trying to figure out how easily the virus can spread. When potential cases are reported, lab samples are collected for submission to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing.
"VDH is also reminding Virginians that there are steps everyone should take to prevent respiratory illness —especially with the influenza (flu) and respiratory disease season underway in Virginia," the news release states. "These include getting a flu vaccine, washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, staying home when sick, and taking flu antivirals as prescribed.
For more information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/surveillance-and-investigation/novel-coronavirus/.
