Lynchburg police arrested two people Tuesday who were caught with narcotics at the site of a house fire, officials said.
The individuals were taken into custody after officers responded to the 200 block of VES Road shortly after 9:30 a.m. to assist firefighters with a blaze in the basement of a residence. Investigators then found drugs and drug paraphernalia at the home, according to a police spokesperson.
Officials later determined the fire was sparked by improperly discarded smoking materials. Though methamphetamine was found at the scene, a police spokesperson noted investigators found no evidence of a laboratory for creating meth.
Charlotte Renee Peters, 51, of Lynchburg, was charged with one count of manufacturing methamphetamine, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia.
Chris Austin Dooley, 41, of Evington, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
