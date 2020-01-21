Lynchburg police arrested two people Tuesday who were caught with narcotics at the site of a house fire, officials said.

The individuals were taken into custody after officers responded to the 200 block of VES Road shortly after 9:30 a.m. to assist firefighters with a blaze in the basement of a residence. Investigators then found drugs and drug paraphernalia at the home, according to a police spokesperson.

Officials later determined the fire was sparked by improperly discarded smoking materials. Though methamphetamine was found at the scene, a police spokesperson noted investigators found no evidence of a laboratory for creating meth.

Charlotte Renee Peters, 51, of Lynchburg, was charged with one count of manufacturing methamphetamine, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia.

Chris Austin Dooley, 41, of Evington, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Richard Chumney covers Liberty University for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5547.

