Amherst County authorities have arrested two people in connection to an armed robbery in Madison Heights on Friday.
According to a news release issued by the Amherst County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery in the Wright Shop Road area of Madison Heights.
The victim reported to deputies that he was robbed at gunpoint by a white male wearing a mask, according to the release. The victim was able to provide deputies with a description of the vehicle the suspect left in, the release said.
Shellie Roark was identified by deputies and arrested a short time later at his residence in the 100 block of Clark Street in Madison Heights, the release said. Roark is charged with armed robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony and transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond, according to the sheriff's office.
Also as a result of the investigation, Amy Hatcher of Madison Heights was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice, according to the release.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to call the Amherst County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division at (434) 946-9373 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.
