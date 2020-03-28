Two men are facing charges after a shooting incident on U.S. 29 in Lynchburg, according to city police.
At 2:37 a.m. Friday the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services received a call that a vehicle was chasing another vehicle on U.S. 29 northbound coming into Amherst County, a news release from the Lynchburg Police Department said. The call was transferred to Amherst County's 911 communications center who was advised shots had been fired during the vehicle chase.
Deputies with the Amherst County Sheriff's Office located and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, the release said. The driver failed to stop and a firearm was thrown from the vehicle. After a brief pursuit, deputies stopped the vehicle, arrested two suspects and a firearm was located. The victim's vehicle received two shots as a result of this incident. No one was injured.
Detectives with the Lynchburg Police Department and Amherst County Sheriff's Office determined the shooting occurred on the highway in Lynchburg before the suspects crossed into Amherst County.
Rushon D. Majors, 22, of Concord and Tyler I. Britton, 21, of Lynchburg were arrested and each are charged with shooting from an occupied vehicle, maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle, attempted malicious wounding and reckless handling of a firearm.
Majors and Britton currently are being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Amherst with no bond, according to police.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective R. Miller at (434) 444-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.
