A Virginia state trooper who shot a Bedford man following a high speed pursuit last month was justified in his use of force and will not face criminal charges, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
The shooting unfolded in the early morning hours of April 22 after 48-year-old Daniel Ira Newman lost control of his 1998 Chrysler Sebring in the 3800 block of Falling Creek Road while fleeing a police-initiated traffic stop, police said at the time.
According to a four-page report released by Bedford Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance, Newman attempted to exit the vehicle before pointing a firearm, later discovered to be a modified pellet gun, at the officers. In response, D.M. Walls discharged his firearm multiple times, striking Newman.
“Trooper Walls had a reasonable belief, at the time that Newman brandished his weapon, that he, or his fellow officers, were at risk of death or a great injury,” Nance said in the report, explaining his decision.
Nance said the report was based on an investigation conducted by special agents of the Virginia State Police unaffiliated with Walls.
The announcement clears the way for Walls, who had been on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, to return to work.
Newman suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting and was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Charges against Newman are still pending in the case, police said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.