A Monroe man accused of aggravated malicious wounding in connection with a July 2018 shooting at Sheetz in Madison Heights is set to face a jury trial March 31.
Joel Matthew Wright, 29, also is charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony. The incident occurred at about 11 p.m. July 7, 2018. When deputies arrived, they found an injured man, identified in the indictment as Justin Irvan, with a gunshot wound to the upper leg, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has said.
Irvin was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and had suffered a significant amount of blood loss, the sheriff’s office said following Wright’s arrest. The incident appeared to take place outside the store and included a verbal argument, the sheriff’s office has said.
Wright, who is released on bond while awaiting trial, pleaded not guilty to both charges at an Oct. 30 arraignment hearing in Amherst Circuit Court. Irvin testified at an October 2018 preliminary hearing in Amherst General District Court he had to be resuscitated on the way to the hospital where he spent three days in intensive care.
Irvin was hospitalized for several weeks and nearly lost a leg, according to his previous testimony. An attorney representing Wright at the time of the preliminary hearing said Wright acted in self-defense.
Wright previously faced a malicious wounding charge but prosecutors dropped it and brought forward a higher aggravated malicious wounding charge. Wright is set to next appear in Amherst Circuit Court Feb. 26 for a motions hearing.
