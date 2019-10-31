Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN BEDFORD COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... AMHERST COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE NORTHWESTERN CITY OF LYNCHBURG IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 630 PM EDT. * AT 524 PM EDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER GOODE, OR NEAR FOREST, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 55 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... LYNCHBURG... BEDFORD... AMHERST... FORKS OF BUFFALO... CLIFFORD... BIG ISLAND... AND FOREST. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING LOCATION THE NATIONAL D-DAY MEMORIAL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA. PREPARE IMMEDIATELY FOR DAMAGING WINDS. FOR YOUR SAFETY, MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF HAIL OF ANY SIZE, AS WELL AS REPORTS OF ANY WIND DAMAGE, INCLUDING DOWNED TREES OR LARGE LIMBS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. && HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH