Some of the piles stand more than four feet tall, a mix of old floor boards and rotting tree branches. Others look like the aftermath of a powerful storm, with loose trash and shattered furniture spilling into city streets.
At times, these massive heaps of garbage will languish on curb sides for days, blighting city blocks and frustrating neighbors.
Each month crews in Lynchburg clear up to 250 tons of brush and bulk trash from properties across the city. Most of the waste is properly discarded in neat bunches for curbside removal.
But a growing percentage, city officials said, is incorrectly — and unsafely — left outside, sometimes along sidewalks and roadways. Trash often is mixed in with brush, causing headaches for overtaxed crews trying to work efficiently.
“I think it's going to keep getting worse and worse if we don’t try to tackle it now,” Gaynelle Hart, the city’s public works director, said in a blunt warning to Lynchburg City Council on Tuesday.
Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder has seen the problem up close. He said he receives more complaints about mounds of garbage than any other issue.
And the complaints are growing.
“I get calls every week,” Wilder said.
Now, officials are taking action. On Tuesday, the seven-member body voted 6-1 to approve plans to hire a new public works employee devoted entirely to enforcing brush and bulk trash violations.
The position will cost the city nearly $50,000 a year in salary and benefits. They will begin work in October.
Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson, who described the brush and bulk issue as “horrendous,” was the only member to vote in opposition of the new position. He suggested public works should rely on existing employees to enforce violations.
In response, Hart said much of her staff already is stretched thin and struggling to complete responsibilities.
Late last month, public works issued an apology following delays in brush and bulk collection. In a short video statement, the department said the delay was because of a dramatic increase in household waste amid the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent stay-at-home order.
Hart said she has been forced to reassign department vehicles to collection duties to help make up for the spike in waste.
Other steps are also being weighed.
As early as next week, council is expected to consider an ordinance giving trash inspectors the power to level stiff fines against those who flout waste collection rules.
According to Hart, the ordinance will also outline new requirements for residents, including limits on the size of bulk trash piles and what items can be placed for curbside removal.
The city provides a weekly brush and bulk removal service at no additional cost to residents. City code currently requires that brush placed for collection not exceed eight feet in length and three inches in diameter. Smaller items are required to be placed in trash bins with up-to-date decals or in city-approved prepaid trash bags.
What is the source of the seemingly ever-growing trash piles?
The heaps of furniture and household items are thought by some to be the result of evictions. But according to Hart, that belief is a misconception. Much of the improperly discarded trash is the work of property owners abandoning old buildings or developers flipping vacant houses, she said.
“They buy a home, it’s full of junk and they’re trying to improve it and renovate it,” Hart said. “So, they set all the stuff out.”
City council is scheduled to meet Tuesday. The meeting will be streamed online at Lynchburgva.gov.
