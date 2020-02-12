Sentencing for a man convicted of voluntary manslaughter from a street shooting was postponed Wednesday while his attorney determines how best to seek some relief in the case.
Asa Jeremiah Hogue, 37, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and illegal firearm possession in a December jury trial.
He was originally charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Tyler Lorenzo Harris on Aug. 29, 2018. Harris' girlfriend said she saw Hogue standing over Harris with a gun after hearing a gunshot and watched him fire at Harris a second time, but Hogue claimed he did it in self defense.
The jury recommended he spend 15 years in prison for the shooting.
Paul Valois, Hogue's attorney, said at Wednesday's hearing it's "crucial" for his client to be sentenced by the same judge who presided over his trial. Judge Ed Burnette retired since presiding over Hogue's trial and is not serving as a substitute judge.
He said he might want to file a motion for the jury's verdict to be overturned.
Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Pflieger pointed out Burnette didn't decide the case — a jury did.
New to the case, Judge F. Patrick Yeatts granted Valois transcripts from the trial, since any post-trial motion to overturn the verdict would have to be heard before sentencing.
Accordingly, he continued the sentencing hearing to April.
