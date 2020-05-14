Starting May 8, the Town of Bedford Police Department began taking “safety walks” through the neighborhoods they serve to connect with the community and make sure residents’ needs are met during difficult times.
“We’re a community-oriented police department. I don’t want to be a social distancing police department where we don’t get out and interact with our community,” Chief Todd Foreman said. “If people can’t get out, we’re trying to get out so we can see them, so we can see if there are needs that need to be met. We can find the right resources, or we can help ourselves.”
Making their way through Bedford neighborhoods and accepting safety walk location requests from town residents, a few officers at a time go through selected streets and offer their services, whether simple conversation and human communication during a time of social distancing, bringing someone their mail, or handing out homemade masks.
After noticing some other agencies conducting similar activities, Foreman felt inspired to initiate the safety walk endeavor specifically in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Since the first walk on May 8, the department has conducted three safety walks through different streets in town.
Foreman said the community response has been positive so far.
“We had people come out of their houses in some of the neighborhoods to speak to us very quickly. We had some good conversations,” Foreman said.
William Boyd, who has been with the department for just two weeks, said the safety walks have already been a positive experience for him as he gets to know his community.
“There were three children who were holding up ‘Thank You’ signs,” he said of his walk on Thursday morning. “That means a lot.”
Chief Foreman allowed officers to drive by in their police cars with lights on for the children, Boyd added.
“I think the kids really liked that,” he said.
Officer Tim Brooke said he also has enjoyed and appreciated the initiative, and hopes the community has, too.
“The police department has been operating under a philosophy of community policing,” Brooke said. “I think there’s a lot of messaging simply by seeing officers walk down the street and ask people how they’re doing; if they would like a mask. Even though it seems like a very small thing, it gives the citizens access to us, and that’s what we want.”
Bedford officers are no strangers to going through neighborhoods, but until now the walks have never been in response to a pandemic situation, Foreman said. The different circumstances, which include a heightened risk of infection when going out in public or on errands, could lead to someone lacking resources such as groceries or prescriptions, he said, and the police department does not want anyone falling through the cracks.
The department intends to continue the safety walks “until life gets back to normal,” Foreman said.
“We need to get out and interact with the public so we can help them, because they help us in our times of need also,” Foreman said.
