The Town of Bedford's Business Support Program is extending grant funds to include small businesses within town limits classified as “non-essential” in a second phase of the town’s local grant program, the town's Economic Development Authority announced Tuesday.
The first phase of the program limited grant availability to locally owned, non-franchise, brick and mortar retail and restaurant businesses to see how much interest the program may garner before expanding fund availability to other local businesses classified as “non-essential,” such as hair salons.
Twenty-eight applicants fitting the initial parameters in the Town of Bedford received grants up to $5,000 from a pool of $150,000 to help keep their retail or restaurant business afloat amid losses from the coronavirus pandemic.
An additional $150,000 is allotted for the second phase of the business support program, with grants up to $5,000 per business available. All small businesses are now eligible to apply for the grant, including those classified as “non-essential.” Eligible businesses must prove a 50% minimum loss of revenue from coronavirus restrictions, have 10 or fewer employees, may not be part of a franchise, must be a brick and mortar location within Bedford Town limits and hold an active local business license from the Town of Bedford.
Funds may only be used for rent or mortgage payments; utilities; inventory needed to re-start a business; and marketing efforts, including advertising and building an online presence for the months of March through July.
The grants are meant to supplement other funds available to small businesses through the Federal Small Business Administration, such as the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL).
Grant applications are due to the Town of Bedford EDA by June 5 at 5 p.m.
More information and application forms may be found online at betterinbedford.com/grant.
