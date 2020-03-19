The town of Appomattox declared a local emergency on Thursday, according to a proclamation signed by Mayor Paul Harvey. 

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the proclamation reads that the state of emergency is necessitated by "conditions of extreme peril to the lives, health and safety of residents." 

According to town code, the declaration of a local emergency activates the response and recovery programs of all applicable local and interjurisdictional emergency operation plans, authorizing the furnishing of aid and assistance. 

Since the outbreak, the town has closed the visitor center, Abbitt Park, The Kiddie Park, and the lobbies at Town Hall and it Facilities Department.

The declaration will be presented for confirmation by the town council at its next meeting, currently scheduled for April 13.

Other regular town meetings such as the Planning Commission and Economic Development Authority will not be held until the emergency has passed. 

Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556. 

