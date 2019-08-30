Appomattox residents can expect to see improvements along Main, Church and Court streets after the town was awarded $700,000 in grant money for downtown revitalization.
Governor Ralph Northam on Aug. 23 announced more than $13.4 million in Community Development Block Grants across Virginia to pay for projects to help build strong regional economies.
The CDBG program is run by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered in Virginia by the state Department of Housing and Community Development. Its goals include providing affordable housing and creating jobs.
Of the 14 funded projects, ranging from $630,000 to $1.4 million, the town of Appomattox is hoping to put its $700,000 toward sprucing up the downtown corridor. Appomattox was the only Lynchburg-area community to receive funding through CDBG.
Appomattox Town Manager Gary Shanaberger called the announcement "nothing but great news."
"I am excited that all of the hard work that went into the grant application by the downtown revitalization committee has paid off," Shanaberger said. The committee has been in action for over a year working toward submitting the grant application, which was done in March. Once the money is released, the town has two years to complete the project.
He added that the money will be allocated throughout three primary projects. The first priority is renovating storefronts in downtown, while secondary projects include adding streetlamps on Church and Main streets and creating a small parking lot at the corner of Church and Harrell streets.
The committee, made up of business owners, community leaders and public officials, is hoping to get started as soon as possible, Shanaberger said.
Wayne Simpson, the third-generation owner and operator of Wilkes Jewelers on Church Street in downtown Appomattox, said business owners are excited to get started.
Simpson reiterated the main goal is to improve the facades of the downtown storefronts, making the town more attractive and encouraging tourism and foot traffic.
"We are hopefully going to beautify downtown Appomattox," Simpson said. "We're looking forward to having visitors in town to be able to spend money with us and enjoy our beautiful town."
He added that downtown storefronts are in desperate need of repair.
"Wood is rotted and is actually just falling off the front of the buildings," Simpson said. "It needs to be restored, replaced and repainted to spruce up the front of the downtown."
Wilkes Jewelers, established in 1912, is in the process of expanding, and with approval of the grant, Simpson said, it can do something special with the newly refurbished storefront.
Jeffrey Garrett, chairman of the Appomattox Economic Development Authority, said the committee is looking at renovating the fronts of close to 20 businesses in the downtown. Architects and engineers will start working with businesses on facade designs, providing them options based on project guidelines.
Depending on the original structure, renovations may include fresh paint, new windows and doors or new awnings.
"It's a great opportunity for our businesses," Garrett said. "Town council and the EDA for the town are assisting each business owner financially to help them with the things they need."
He added that committee members not only hope to attract visitors but to draw in new small businesses.
"It's really showcasing the hidden gem," Garrett said. "Central Virginia has so much to offer, we're just trying to make it known to the rest of Virginia."
