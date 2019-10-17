A reserve police officer force in Amherst is gearing up to assist the town’s law enforcement in working calls and special events.
Amherst Town Council voted during its Oct. 9 meeting to authorize $6,230 to equip at least two reserve officers in the current fiscal year through June 2020. The cost to have a reserve officer added to the town’s insurance and training certification is $675 a year and equipping an officer costs just more than $3,000, according to Town Manager Sara Carter.
Reserve officers would volunteer their time, Carter said. Town Police Chief Bobby Shiflett has extensive previous experience working with reserve officers and in Albemarle County ran the largest reserve division in the state, according to the town. Carter said a group of reserve officers from Louisa County, where Shiflett previously worked, is interested in coming to volunteer in Amherst.
The officers would assist with scheduling for training or court needs for the town’s full-time police force, and assist with special events.
“We don’t want to miss this opportunity,” Carter said.
No more than eight officers shall serve as part of the reserve force at one time and they must complete a background investigation, including a polygraph, if one hasn’t been completed in the last three years, according to the proposal council accepted on a 3-0 vote.
Councilman Ken Watts, a former town police chief who is related to a current officer, abstained. Councilwoman Sharon Turner also abstained because she said she felt she didn’t know enough specifics about the plan.
Reserve officers will wear town uniforms, drive patrol cars as available and have town-issued weapons, Shiflett said.
“They will be held to the same standards we have for our paid officers,” Carter said.
Shiflett said the reserve officers are well-trained in various areas and will greatly help the town department of six full-time officers, including himself, in times of limited resources. During special events their presence would keep the town from leaning on other agencies, he added.
“We’re very fortunate; these guys bring a lot to the table and will save us a lot of money down the road,” Shiflett said. “It’s a win-win for everybody.”
Watts said he couldn’t imagine being a fully certified officer donating his or her time when they could get paid for it. Carter said of prospective volunteers she and Shiflett are familiar with are well paid in other jobs and they love serving in law enforcement.
Turner said Shiflett should be ready to explain to town residents the volunteer services from reserve officers are coming in at no cost to them. Shiflett said it is beneficial to begin the program with six to eight officers and eventually it could expand to include others from Amherst who want to volunteer as well.
He said the volunteers are dedicated to their profession and come from large departments in cities such as New Orleans and Phoenix but also have worked in small towns such as Amherst. The volunteers are highly dedicated, well-trained and he’s excited about putting them to use in upcoming month, Shiflett said.
“These guys are ready to hit the road and ready to go,” Shiflett said. “... They’ll be doing it all, a little bit of everything. Whatever is needed.”
Also during the Oct. 9 meeting, Mayor Dwayne Tuggle thanked Turner for her service in what may be her final meeting. Turner was appointed to the council in early August after council voted in July to remove Janice Wheaton from her seat for an undisclosed reason.
Tuggle said Turner stepped up to serve the town and brought perspective from the town’s business community.
“She was definitely a great asset to council. She will be sorely missed,” Tuggle said.
The seat she is serving is up for grabs in a special election Nov. 5. Wheaton is the only candidate who has filed to run for the seat. When the results of the election are certified, the newly elected council representative will begin serving, according to the town.
“I have a learned a lot and really enjoyed it,” Turner said of serving in the interim capacity.
Council also agreed by consensus during the meeting to put one of Turner’s ideas into action: a “Town Talks” quarterly outreach to citizens. Carter said the goal is to have quarterly meetings at different locations and times in an informal setting to have town officials meet with residents and hear their concerns or bring them up to speed with town matters in an informal setting with refreshments. She mentioned a local bakery and the Amherst Public Library as possible spots, among others.
“I think it’s a good idea to do the outreach and try to be transparent and let people have a voice,” Turner said.
In other news:
Council voted unanimously to authorize a resolution seeking a loan through the Virginia Department of Health for a $4.4 million project to renovate the town’s water treatment plant and facilities. The town’s application includes a $3.9 million loan and $500,000 in principal forgiveness, according to the resolution. Carter said the project could go to bid in early 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.