Following a trend rippling across Virginia — with almost 50 counties declaring themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries in recent weeks — the Altavista Town Council unanimously approved a letter of support for Campbell County’s Second Amendment sanctuary resolution.
The issue was raised in the final minutes of the November work session by town council member Reggie Bennett, and was placed on the consent agenda for the council's Tuesday night meeting.
“It’s just another way of showing appreciation for our board of supervisors,” Bennett said. “We’re citizens of Campbell County as much we are the town of Altavista, and as we see every day in the news, this is going to be a hot-button topic of discussion come January in Richmond.”
Council member Tracy Emerson agreed.
“We shouldn’t let any party, Republican, Democrat or anyone, take our rights away from us,” Emerson said. “They say that they’re doing it to protect us, but in my mind it’s the exact opposite.”
Though they fall under the county's resolution, the town council wanted to vocalize its support and rally behind the county's efforts to oppose any restrictions on Virginia residents' right to keep and bear arms.
