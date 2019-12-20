One Community One Voice will hold a community town hall with Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema and Commonwealth Attorney Bethany Harrison on Monday at 6 p.m. to offer followup and answer questions about a May shooting.

According to a city news release, the investigation and jury trial related to the shooting at the Meadows Apartments on May 16 will be discussed. In the interest of transparency and to facilitate healing, the town hall will be an open dialogue with community members. Pastor James Camm will moderate the discussion, which will be held at E.C. Glass High School, 2111 Memorial Avenue.

—Ray Jarvis

