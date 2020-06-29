A few weeks ago The News & Advance’s Memorial Day’s edition appeared in e-edition format and not in print. Publishing only an e-edition on Memorial Day was due to a couple of reasons. First of all, there is continual migration to reading news online. Secondly, it costs less to publish online versus print. With Covid-19’s impact on businesses reducing or eliminating advertising revenue; we like many other businesses adjust by reducing costs.
Feedback since Memorial Day varied from “It’s about time” and “I only read it online anyway” to “I don’t own a computer” and “I pay a lot of money for the paper and expect it delivered every day in print.”
The Memorial Day e-edition included everything that normally appears in a printed Monday paper.
It costs a lot of money to fund the free press. The irony of this situation is, it has never been more important that our community be informed about the health of it residents, the state of race relations and everything being done to assist those in need. Consequently our commitment to this community has never been more imperative. Our team will cover the news as it always has 365 days a year.
How we deliver it must change so we can continue that mission.
As a result we will publish e-edition only and not distribute a printed paper on:
• Saturday, July 4th
• Monday September 7th (Labor Day)
• Friday December 25th (Christmas)
• Friday January 1st (New Year’s Day).
On each of these days the entire newspaper will be available online in the e-edition. Also, many of the items you receive in print will be in the respective preceding day’s edition as well.
We are thankful to you our readers, who (mostly) have understood the decision, as well as engaged in the content we produce. To those who continue to advertise in our paper and have recently returned, we appreciate your decision and your business.
Change is hard but we invite you to help us and be part of our evolution. Your feedback and ideas make us better. Read our website, www.newsadvance.com, register for full access to the e-edition.
If you need any help getting registered, please send us an email at customer@newsadvance.com and we would be happy to assist you.
Thank you.
