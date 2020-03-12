Three Lynchburg-area colleges will move to online classes in the coming weeks as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise in Virginia.
Officials at the University of Lynchburg, Sweet Briar College and Central Virginia Community College have all announced the institutions will no longer hold classes or events on their respective campuses for the foreseeable future to help blunt the spread of the widening pandemic.
“As the situation unfolds nationwide, I recognize the uncertainties and the possible risks here in our own community,” University of Lynchburg President Kenneth Garren wrote in a letter Wednesday night following a meeting of the school’s crisis management team. “I have decided to err on the side of extreme caution to keep our campus safe.”
Online classes at Lynchburg will begin March 23 and students will not be permitted to return to campus from spring break, which has been extended one week, according to Garren’s letter.
University of Lynchburg officials will make accommodations for students who need to retrieve belongings from campus and will offer more information to students who are unable to return home.
Central Virginia Community College made a similar announcement Thursday, announcing classes would resume online March 23. The college’s Bedford Hall will remain open to students who need a computer and internet access to complete their coursework.
“We are taking these steps out of an abundance of caution to protect members of the college community and the community at large,” President John Capps said in a message to students and faculty. “I realize these measures will cause disruption and even hardship for some, which I deeply regret. However, bringing students back to campus would create too much of a risk.”
Sweet Briar College President Meredith Woo said in a memo Thursday the school will extend spring break by two days with online classes beginning March 18 and lasting through the remainder of the 12-week session. Woo said the college is evaluating whether to hold graduation and an all-class reunion scheduled for late May.
Each of the three institutions said they would reassess their decisions in early April.
The announcements follow a national and unprecedented trend of college closures in the face of the coronavirus threat. On Wednesday, several major institutions across the state, including the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech, also announced all in- person classes would be shifted online.
No coronavirus cases have been confirmed locally but on Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health announced the number of cases in Virginia had risen to 17.
Randolph College is preparing to hold classes online to help blunt the spread of the widening pandemic, though no official decision has yet been made.
“There is a possibility that we will move our instruction online, and it is something we are preparing for should it be necessary to make that decision,” Brenda Edson, Randolph College spokesperson, said.
Randolph College students are scheduled to return to campus on March 23 after the institution extended spring break by one week. Randolph administrators are expected to make a decision about whether to cancel in-person classes by the end of next week.
Liberty University, which boasts one of the largest online education programs in the world, has not announced any in-person class cancellations. Students will begin spring break at the end of the week and are currently scheduled to return to classes March 23.
Richard Chumney covers Liberty University for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5547.
