By Erin Conway
ARRINGTON
Infinity Downs is a popular location for musical events, but this weekend the Nelson County farm is expected to attract thousands of outdoor-adventure enthusiasts.
The Overland Expo East, which runs through Sunday, brings together people who have a love for self-reliant travel to remote destinations, often not on designated roads or paths, with the sole purpose of seeking an adventure also known as “overlanding.” In the past, the annual expo has been held in North Carolina, but because of growing interest in the niche market, the size of the event has grown and Lodestone Events, the event production company that owns and operates the Overland Expo series, needed a bigger place to host it.
This year, about 10,000 attendees are expected to attend the gathering and about 180 exhibitors have set up tents to display the latest in camping equipment, off-roading vehicles and other services needed for those seeking adventure off the beaten path. Classes about different aspects of overlanding are being offered for adults, children and even dogs. Jessica Kirchner, vice president of marketing and communications for Overland Expo, said Friday they are ready to roll and looking forward to a good weekend with great weather.
“I hope people come out here and learn new tips and tricks,” Kirchner said.
Kirchner said 150 volunteers and 80 staff members helped to make this weekend at a new location possible. Kirchner said people who come to these expos range from experienced overlanders seeking the best in adventure traveling, to locals just seeing what’s happening. Kirchner said she hopes the locals in Nelson County, who she said have been so welcoming, will come to spend a day at the show to see everything offered and to hear stories about others’ experiences.
“The venue isn’t even comparable,” Kirchner said. “Infinity Downs is an event-capable farm designed to host a cast of thousands.”
The first of the expected 10,000 people began rolling down the dirt road in their campers, Jeeps, trucks and other overlanding vehicles Thursday to check in for on-site camping. As early as 9 a.m. Friday, the grassy parking areas were flooded with eager outdoor adventurers.
Outdoor enthusiast Karen Poprik, from Powhatan, said she and her husband have been attending the Overland Expo East for the past four years or so. Poprik said they have a little bit of experience with overlanding and love camping.
“We were excited it moved here this year,” Poprik said.
Poprik encouraged her friend Kris Stump to come for the first time this year.
“I haven’t really done much, but my husband is just enthralled,” Stump said.
Exhibitors under big tents displaying the latest in the adventure travel market were spread as far as the eye could see across Infinity Downs, the site for the annual Lock’n music festival in August located off U.S. 29 south of Lovingtson. For Elliot Heeschen, with Air Head Composting Toilet, these expos are great for the business.
“It’s a growing market for us,” Heeschen said.
Surrounding most of the tents, campers and off-roading vehicles were areas where people could learn to drive off-road, food trucks and a kids adventure area where children could take classes ranging from origami, nature journaling, first aid and knot-tying.
Ann Bigger, from Fairfax, was there with her husband and 5-year-old son Logan.
“My husband is into off-roading and overlanding. He’s been to expos before and taken Logan,” Bigger said.
She said this year she joined them to see what it was all about.
“It’s a fun, family weekend,” Bigger said.
Logan had just finished a kids adventure class learning about the sun Friday and said next, he was going to take a ninja class, although he wasn’t sure what that entailed.
Ticket prices for the weekend range anywhere from $15 to $375. Day passes for today and Sunday still are available at $35 and $15, respectively. A parking day pass is $10. Tickets can be purchased at www.overland expo.com/east or on-site. The last of the shows, classes and programs end at 3 p.m. Sunday.
“I hope people get inspired. I hope people will explore world travel because that’s what this is all about,” Kirchner said.
Erin Conway covers Nelson County for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5524.
