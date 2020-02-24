BEDFORD — Thomas Road Outpost, a Bedford County camp that has served area youths for the past few years, received approval Monday to further develop on a 54-acre parcel next to Sharp Top Mountain.
The Bedford County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a special use permit for Thomas Road Baptist Church in Lynchburg, the camp’s owner, to add facilities, including a 2,040-square-foot staff cabin, 10 cabins of the same size for campers and two 4,080-square-foot family cabins.
In May 2014, Wyatt Foster, Jr., of Foster Fuels in Brookneal, donated 500 acres off the Blue Ridge Parkway near the Peaks of Otter, which includes buildings from a former Baptist camp, to TRBC. The Rev. Jonathan Falwell told his congregation that month the gift was an answer to prayers for a full-scale campground for the church to reach thousands of young people.
In January 2016, Bedford supervisors approved a special use permit for five cabins, a bath house, a 1,500-square-foot deck expansion to an existing dining hall, a 9,000-square-foot lodge, an accessory building, 12,000 square feet of open space and 6,600 square feet of a recreational area. The existing camp use is permitted in the Agricultural Preserve (AP) zoning district.
Norm Walton, an engineer representing TRBC, said the camp has experienced a lot of growth in recent years and the spot where the expansion is planned at 7794 Sheep Creek Road was chosen because steep terrain and topography prohibit other locations.
“This is the only area the camp can be expanded,” Walton said. “The church wants to be good stewards of this area.”
The camp serves youths across North Carolina and Virginia, including Bedford County, Lynchburg and Roanoke, Walton said. It also serves as a destination for mens’ retreats and company gatherings, he said.
Camp director Steve Perkins told supervisors the camp has a good relationship with the Peaks of Otter Lodge nearby. He said a few years ago the camp had about 300 youths, which grew to just more than 850 a year later and more than tripled the following year to more than 1,800.
The lodge hasn’t been built yet, and fundraising is about 80% complete, according to Perkins. He said the camp provides an outdoor experience for many area children who don’t have the means for one.
The camp also has a good working relationship with the Bedford Police Department, which brought more than 100 children this past summer, and about 250 from the department also are expected this year, Perkins said.
He said the camp ministry’s heart and drive is to go into local neighborhoods and help local youths. “Overall, our goal this summer is to get as many kids up there as possible,” Perkins said.
The property formerly was home of the Royal Ambassador Camp in the 1960s and 1970s, was sold to the Virginia Baptist Association, which continued the use. It then was sold to two private owners who continued to use the site as a hunting camp and a summer recreational camp until the donation to TRBC, according to county documents. Foster said in 2014 he made the donation to TRBC in honor of his father and mentor, Watt “Bobby” Foster, Sr., who died that year.
In other news, the board unanimously approved a resolution honoring former Bedford County Sheriff Mike Brown for his years of service to the county — from January 1996 to his retirement at the end of December. The resolution describes Brown as a “tireless supporter” of local, state and federal policing and law enforcement initiatives to make the county’s communities safe for residents and officers and states he was relentless in keeping children safe from online predators by leading the county’s first Internet Crimes Against Children task forces, among other accomplishments.
Sheriff Mike Miller spoke on behalf of Brown, who could not attend Monday’s meeting, and said his predecessor thanks all the deputies and county’s supervisors, past and present, for their commitment to the county and Bedford citizens for their support.
