After 10 days away from home, the two 15-year-old Campbell County teens have been found safe, according to a Facebook post made by the Campbell County Sheriff's Office on Friday.
"It's been a long day, but we finally got the situation resolved," said Campbell County Sheriff's Office Investigator Stuart Herndon. "Ten days to be away from their family is certainly devastating."
The teens are safe and uninjured, said Herndon. They were found in Bedford County, in the area of U.S. 460 near Big Otter River, just past Goode Road in some farmland.
"It was citizen tips that led us to them," Herndon said. "They are safe, and we have them in a safe place."
Jacob Morris and Jasmyn Gordon were reported as runaways/missing persons by their families on Sept. 17.
Sophomores at Brookville High School, Jacob and Jasmyn have been dating for some time. They reportedly ran away together from Jasmyn's house in Evington on the night of Sept. 17.
Julie Nowlin, Jasmyn's mother, said video was caught of Jacob and Jasmyn leaving the home by the Ring Video Doorbell. She reported that she had concerns for Jasmyn's safety.
Having left the house with no resources, food or money, passing days garnered increased concern.
An extensive search led by the Campbell County Sheriff's Office, aided by Virginia State Police and the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, resulted in the safe return of Jacob and Jasmyn, according to the Facebook post.
This is not the first time the teens have run away from home — an earlier incident in June lasted about a day, until the two were found in Bedford County.
"Thank you for all your support," wrote Nowlin in a Facebook post on Friday after the teens were found. "My family loves and appreciates you for it."
Rebecca Morris, Jacob's mother, echoed a similar relief.
"This mom can breathe," she wrote in a Facebook post on Friday. "They found my baby ... thank you to everyone that has shared, reached out and has offered help in this nightmare."
The Campbell County Sheriff's Office issued a special thanks to the Bedford County Sheriff and EMS personnel for their help in locating the two teens.
